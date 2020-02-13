MLB uniform changes for 2020 that we're particularly fond of

Baseball is back ... well, sort of. Opening Day isn't until March 26, but pitchers and catchers began reporting to spring training this week.

Major League Baseball's postseason may look different in 2022, but some players will look different this coming season -- and not just because they've changed teams!

Several franchises made uniform alterations for the upcoming campaign, and here are a few of our favorites:

Eric Hosmer, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. unveiled the San Diego Padres' new looks back in November -- which are actually a blast from the past.

Speaking of the past, the Milwaukee Brewers brought back their old ball-in-glove logo, with a modern twist:

The Toronto Blue Jays' "New Blue" uniforms blend a historic look with some updates as well:

And the Blue Jays aren't the only team feeling blue -- the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers are as well, with new alternate jerseys and Sunday jerseys, respectively.