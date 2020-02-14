Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger will have surgery on his left knee for a partially torn meniscus, the team announced Friday.

The right-hander suffered the injury Thursday while training at the team's spring facility in Goodyear, Arizona.

The team has not announced a time frame for his return.

Clevinger avoided arbitration this offseason by reaching a $4.1 million deal with Cleveland. He went 13-4 with a 2.71 ERA in 21 starts in 2019 and is being counted on to be a key part of the rotation after the Indians traded two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber.

Cleveland on Friday also signed free agent Domingo Santana. The outfielder, who made $1.95 million for the Seattle Mariners last season, had a promising start to 2019 before injuries started to limit his playing time. He appeared in 121 games and hit .253 with 21 homers and 69 RBIs. But following the All-Star break, Santana appeared in just 31 games and hit .128.

Prior to signing with the Mariners, Santana spent three-plus seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. His breakthrough season came in 2017, when he hit 30 home runs with 85 RBIs, 88 runs and 15 stolen bases for the Brewers.

Since entering the majors in 2014, Santana has a career .259 batting average with 75 home runs and 232 RBIs.