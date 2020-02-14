NORTH PORT, Fla. -- First baseman Yonder Alonso and the Atlanta Braves finalized a minor league contract Friday, and he will report to major league spring training.

The 32-year-old gives the Braves depth behind Freddie Freeman, who had right elbow surgery in October. Freeman said last month that he has no pain in the elbow and will be ready when position players report Monday.

Alonso hit .199 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs with the Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox last year, including .260 in 54 games with the Rockies.

He drove in 83 runs, setting a career high, while hitting .250 with 23 homers for the Cleveland Indians in 2018. He made the 2017 American League All-Star team with the Oakland Athletics.

Alonso has appeared in 14 career games at third base, where the Braves have an opening after Josh Donaldson became a free agent and signed with the Minnesota Twins. Alonso has played only at first base and as a designated hitter since playing in seven games at third base with Oakland in 2016.

He has a .259 batting average in 10 seasons. Alonso made his debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2010 and played four seasons with the San Diego Padres.