          Teams spreading the love on Valentine's Day

          The Washington Nationals penned a Valentine's Day message to the Houston Astros. Washington Nationals/Twitter
          5:02 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          It's Feb. 14, and love is in the air across the sports world. Whatever team, player or league you support, you're probably feeling the love today as teams are penning love poems and creating adorable Valentine's Day cards for their fans. Meanwhile, the Washington Nationals are letting the rest of the teams in MLB know how much they love them. Here are a dozen of the sweetest messages we've seen today.

