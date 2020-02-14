Teams spreading the love on Valentine's Day

It's Feb. 14, and love is in the air across the sports world. Whatever team, player or league you support, you're probably feeling the love today as teams are penning love poems and creating adorable Valentine's Day cards for their fans. Meanwhile, the Washington Nationals are letting the rest of the teams in MLB know how much they love them. Here are a dozen of the sweetest messages we've seen today.
Dear @Yankees,
Don't worry, we finished the fight.#ValentinesDay2020#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/sD0z9pQ5ba
- Washington Nationals (@Nationals) February 14, 2020
Dear @Athletics,
DOOOOOOOOOO you wanna be our Valentine?#ValentinesDay2020 #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/anYB6wOVKS
- Washington Nationals (@Nationals) February 14, 2020
Happy #ValentinesDay, you glorious bunch of beauties.
Download cards: https://t.co/M5fp55K8UD pic.twitter.com/obIxOckvJP
- Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 14, 2020
Roses are red
We love Big Blue
We made #ValentinesDay cards
For you, you and you
�� ➞ https://t.co/4oQ8h8MWYk pic.twitter.com/huNoyQOPGr
- New York Giants (@Giants) February 14, 2020
Whether your Valentine is your love for the game, the Steph to your Klay, or the And-1 to your Dray, we've got you covered. pic.twitter.com/i0LdHTQQep
- Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 14, 2020
Happy #ValentinesDay
Send that special #Packers fan in your life some green & gold love!
����: https://t.co/pV8cJnpfYk pic.twitter.com/dukuk2mXAo
- Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 14, 2020
Yeah, this one resonates. ��#PlayLikeANewYorker pic.twitter.com/Z7O6tDxrmX
- New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 14, 2020
Happy Valentine's Day, Falcons fam!
Who's your Falcon valentine?
Take our quiz here ��https://t.co/dvK7SokbLu pic.twitter.com/yuspR0ZQkK
- Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 14, 2020
���� pic.twitter.com/Exp7nmvTkk
- SFGiants (@SFGiants) February 14, 2020
Forgot to write a Valentine today? We got you ❤️���� pic.twitter.com/fTG5YakezJ
- Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 14, 2020
Hey fans
we think you're Theo-dorable ��
we've been Holden onto that one for a while ��
Happy Valentine's Day ❤️
-VGK pic.twitter.com/LWlXlCZuU5
- Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 14, 2020
A few Valentines for the sports fans in your life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QAS8IfDMMX
- ESPN (@espn) February 14, 2020
