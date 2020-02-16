Former Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Tony Fernandez has died of complications from kidney disease. He was 57.

The Blue Jays announced his death Sunday morning, saying in a statement that Fernandez was "one of our club's most celebrated and respected players." The National Baseball Hall of Fame tweeted that Hernandez died Saturday.

Fernandez was hospitalized earlier this month after being diagnosed with kidney disease in 2017. The director of the Tony Fernandez Foundation, Imrad Hallim, told The Canadian Press that Fernandez was placed in an induced coma after developing pneumonia.

Fernandez played parts of 17 seasons in the majors from 1983 to 2001, including 12 with the Blue Jays. He was a five-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner.

"The Toronto Blue Jays are deeply saddened by the passing of Tony Fernandez, one of our club's most celebrated and respected players," the team said in a statement. "Enshrined forever in Blue Jays history on the Level of Excellence, Tony left an equally indelible mark in the hearts of a generation of Blue Jays fans during his 12 unforgettable seasons with the team. His impact on the baseball community in Toronto and across Canada is immeasurable. Our deepest condolences are with the Fernandez family during this time."

Fernandez was a career .288 hitter and is the Blue Jays franchise's career leader in game played (1,450), hits (1,583) and triples (72). The native of the Dominican Republic also played for the Padres, Indians, Yankees, Reds, Mets and Brewers.