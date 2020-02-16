        <
          Brewers sign lefty Brent Suter before arbitration

          1:36 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Milwaukee Brewers signed left-hander Brent Suter to a two-year contract Sunday, avoiding an arbitration hearing that was scheduled for Monday.

          Though financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, the deal is worth $2.5 million, according to the Associated Press. Suter had been seeking $1.25 million for the 2020 season while the Brewers had offered $825,000.

          Suter, 30, was 4-0 with an 0.49 ERA in 18 1/3 innings over nine appearances last year after returning from Tommy John surgery in 2018.

          He pitched a career-high 101 1/3 innings and made 18 starts in 2018 before tearing his elbow ligament in July 2018. He also made 14 starts in 2017.

          He is 17-11 with a 3.63 ERA in 223 innings over four seasons with the Brewers.

