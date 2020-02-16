Yu Darvish voices his opinion that the Astros should have their 2017 World Series title taken away, and reacts to Carlos Correa's response to Cody Bellinger. (0:33)

MESA, Ariz. -- Add Chicago Cubs righty Yu Darvish to the list of those who believe the Houston Astros should be stripped of their 2017 World Series title.

"It's like the Olympics," Darvish said from Cubs camp Sunday. "When a player cheats, you can't have a gold medal, right? But they still have a World Series title. It [feels] weird."

Pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers in that World Series, Darvish previously said he doubted himself after getting rocked in Games 3 and 7. At first, he was told he was the one tipping his pitches, but he now wonders whether the Astros stole the signs.

"Was I tipping, or were they stealing?" Darvish asked last month.

On Sunday, he said that he wasn't angry but that he felt for opposing pitchers who lost their jobs because of the Astros scandal, while telling Houston players it might be better to be quiet right now.

"So they cheat, I think they shouldn't talk right now," Darvish said referencing Carlos Correa's comments about Cody Bellinger. "Some people lost their job. They have to show more apology. I don't feel anything from those guys."

Darvish compiled a 21.60 ERA over his two games pitched just before going to free agency after the 2017 season. He ended up signing a six-year, $126 million contract with the Cubs, who admitted they might have taken advantage of other teams being scared off after his World Series performance.

"I know they were stealing signs, but at the same time, I was not good during the World Series," Darvish said. "I'm better for what I went through. But, yeah, everyone is wondering about [their numbers] pitching against them."

Darvish is just the latest in a long line of players to criticize the Astros after it was revealed they were stealing signs electronically in 2017. No players were punished in the scandal, and Houston's apologies have been widely criticized, as well.