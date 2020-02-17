The Atlanta Braves on Monday announced the promotion of general manager Alex Anthopoulos and a contract extension for manager Brian Snitker.

Anthopoulos will now be the team's president, baseball operations and GM, and had his contract extended through 2024.

The contracts for Snitker and his coaching staff have been extended through the 2021 season.

Snitker, 64, is entering his fourth full season as Atlanta's manager and 44th season in the organization. He is 318-292 as manager and has led the Braves to two straight NL East titles.

Anthopoulos, 42, has been Atlanta's executive vice president/general manager since joining the organization prior to the 2018 season.