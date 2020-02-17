Right-handed pitcher Francis Martes received a 162-game suspension from Major League Baseball on Monday for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance for the second time.

Martes, who is on the Houston Astros' 40-man major league roster but hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2017, tested positive for Boldenone, according to MLB. Boldenone is sold under the brand name Equipoise and is commonly used on horses.

Martes, 24, was suspended in March 2019 for 80 games following a positive test for the banned performance-enhancing drug Clomiphene, a women's fertility drug that has been used by some athletes to counter side effects of steroids use.

Martes did not have a statement, the players' association said Monday.

"Throughout our system, players are educated through MLB's drug prevention and treatment programs," the Astros said in a statement. "We hope that Francis will learn from this experience moving forward."

He made his MLB debut in June 2017. He was 5-2 with a 5.80 ERA in four starts and 28 relief appearances for the Astros, striking out 69 and walking 31 in 54⅓ innings.

Martes made four starts for Triple-A Fresno in 2018, hurt his elbow and had Tommy John surgery later in the summer. He made three minor league starts in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.