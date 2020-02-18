St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas will miss the start of the season because of a flexor tendon issue in his right elbow, manager Mike Shildt told reporters Tuesday.

Shildt said Mikolas will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection and be reevaluated in three to four weeks. He previously received a PRP injection after the Cardinals were eliminated from the playoffs last season.

Mikolas had been scratched from his second bullpen session of the spring on Sunday because of the injury.

The 31-year-old right-hander signed with St. Louis before the 2018 season following a successful stint in Japan. He was 18-4 with a 2.83 ERA during his first season with the Cardinals and earned a trip to the All-Star Game.

Mikolas struggled last season as he went 9-14 with a 4.16 ERA in 32 starts in the regular season, but he was 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA in three appearances in the postseason.

Despite last season's struggles, Mikolas entered this spring as one of four pitchers expected to be in the Cardinals' rotation, joining Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson and Adam Wainwright.

Carlos Martinez, Korean offseason signee Kwang-Hyun Kim, Alex Reyes and Daniel Ponce de Leon had entered camp as the leading candidates to join the rotation.

