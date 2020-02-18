MESA, Ariz. -- Chicago Cubs left-hander Jon Lester sounded off on Rob Manfred after the commissioner called the World Series trophy "a piece of metal" in an interview with ESPN that aired over the weekend.

"That's someone that has never played our game," Lester said Tuesday. "You play for a reason. You play for that piece of metal. I'm very proud of the three that I have. If that's the way he feels then he needs to take his name off his trophy."

In the ESPN interview, Manfred spoke about potential punishments for the Houston Astros as a result of their illegal sign-stealing, eventually settling on a season-long suspension for manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Lunhow (both were eventually fired by the team) while fining the Astros $5 million. No Houston player was punished.

"The idea of an asterisk or asking for a piece of metal back seems like a futile act," Manfred told ESPN of stripping Houston of the World Series title. "People will always know that something was different about the 2017 season, and whether we made that decision right or wrong, we undertook a thorough investigation, and had the intestinal fortitude to share the results of that investigation, even when those results were not very pretty."

Lester took umbrage with Manfred downplaying what winning the World Series means to players -- and subsequently what stripping the title would mean.

"That's the first thing when people walk into my house, I take them to where my trophies are," Lester said. "I'm sure that hurt a lot of guys when they saw that, especially guys that haven't won it, that have been striving for years to try and get to it.

"I'm sure if Adam Dunn heard that, he played one playoff game in his whole career, he'd probably be pretty upset. It's a very, very special thing he (Manfred) brought down significantly."

Lester, who won two World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox (2007, '13) and one with the Cubs (2016), doesn't see aftermath of the scandal going away anytime soon.

"I don't think this is going to get brushed under the rug," Lester said. "Guys were disappointed that players didn't get punished.

"He's the boss man. He makes those decisions."

Asked how he would handle any potential retaliation, Lester smiled.

"You're asking the impossible question," he said. "I think if I was a division team I would handle it differently. In the division team, I'm sure, is going to be a little hairy the first couple times they play. I don't' know how I would handle it. It's still a game and you have to try and win."