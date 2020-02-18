Free agent catcher Jonathan Lucroy is joining the Red Sox on a minor league deal, according to multiple reports.

Lucroy split last season between the Angels and Cubs, hitting a combined .232 with eight home runs and 36 RBIs in 101 games.

The deal was first reported by MLB Network.

Lucroy, 33, is a two-time All-Star who is four years removed from his most productive season at the plate -- .292 with 24 homers and 81 RBIs in 2016 for the Rangers and Brewers.

He could challenge Kevin Plawecki for Boston's backup catcher role behind starter Christian Vazquez.

Lucroy suffered a concussion and broken nose last July 7 when Houston's Jake Marisnick crashed into the catcher.