          Reports: Catcher Jonathan Lucroy joining Red Sox on minor league deal

          6:09 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Free agent catcher Jonathan Lucroy is joining the Red Sox on a minor league deal, according to multiple reports.

          Lucroy split last season between the Angels and Cubs, hitting a combined .232 with eight home runs and 36 RBIs in 101 games.

          The deal was first reported by MLB Network.

          Lucroy, 33, is a two-time All-Star who is four years removed from his most productive season at the plate -- .292 with 24 homers and 81 RBIs in 2016 for the Rangers and Brewers.

          He could challenge Kevin Plawecki for Boston's backup catcher role behind starter Christian Vazquez.

          Lucroy suffered a concussion and broken nose last July 7 when Houston's Jake Marisnick crashed into the catcher.

