Cleveland Indians starter Carlos Carrasco is set to undergo testing on his right leg after experiencing discomfort during a Wednesday workout, according to the team.

The Indians are expected to provide an update on Carrasco, the American League Comeback Player of the Year in 2019, on Friday.

Last season, Carrasco was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in early June, missed three months while undergoing treatment and returned to the Indians in a relief role in September. He finished with a 6-7 record and 5.29 ERA in 23 appearances (12 starts).

In October, the 32-year-old right-hander from Venezuela won the Roberto Clemente Award, presented annually by Major League Baseball to recognize a player's high character, community involvement and positive contributions.