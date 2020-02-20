New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino is experiencing forearm soreness and has been shut down for at least a few days, manager Aaron Boone said Thursday.

Boone said the injury dates back to Severino's last start against the Houston Astros in the ALCS. The manager also said Severino has a loose body in his pitching elbow.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Severino had two MRIs -- the most recent one in January -- and a CT scan after complaining of discomfort, and all tests have been negative.

"It could be small and a timing issue, or it could be significant," said Cashman, who added that "it's possible" that Severino could start the season on the injured list.

Severino, 26, missed most of the 2019 MLB season with rotator cuff inflammation and a lat strain. After making his season debut Sept. 17, he had three regular-season starts, going 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA. He was 0-1 in 8 1/3 innings in the postseason.

Severino will be examined by team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad on Friday, Boone said.

The Yankees already will be without starter James Paxton, who is out three to four months after having back surgery on Feb. 5.

Paxton, 31, went 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA in 29 starts last season, his first with the Yankees. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020 season.