The Phillie Phanatic has gotten a spring training makeover

One big rumor circulating around spring training camp this week: The Phanatic -- the Philadelphia Phillies' furry green mascot -- will be getting a new look.

While the details won't be revealed until Sunday when the team hosts the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Phillies' spring home opener at Spectrum Field, a few (very small) details have emerged: It seems the mascot might have new shoes and socks -- and might be thinner, wider, taller or shorter. Ooh, the mystery!

Phillies Will Unveil a New-Look Phanatic on Sunday https://t.co/sr32JNj8c5 pic.twitter.com/bxSS3ec3ll — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) February 21, 2020

While lots of players have changed teams during the winter, and new-look uniforms have been released for many teams, this is the first mascot update we've heard about.

Stay tuned.