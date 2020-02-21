        <
          The Phillie Phanatic has gotten a spring training makeover

          3:00 PM ET
          • ESPN

          One big rumor circulating around spring training camp this week: The Phanatic -- the Philadelphia Phillies' green and furry mascot -- may be getting a new look. While the details won't be revealed until Sunday when the team hosts the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Phillies' spring home opener at Spectrum Field, a few (very small) details have emerged: It seems the mascot may have new shoes and socks -- and may be either thinner, wider, taller or shorter. Ooh, the mystery!

          While lots of players changed teams during the winter, and new-look uniforms have been released for many teams -- this is the very first mascot change we've heard about.

