The Boston Red Sox placed second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 60-day injured list Sunday when the team claimed right-hander Phillips Valdez off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.

Pedroia, 36, suffered a setback with his left knee injury in late January. Over the past two seasons, the Red Sox fan favorite has played just nine games, collecting three hits in 34 plate appearances.

Pedroia initially suffered the injury back in 2017, when he collided with Baltimore's Manny Machado on a slide at second base. Pedroia last played a game on April 17, 2019.

Over the past several years, Pedroia has been a regular under the knife. In October of 2017, he underwent a cartilage restoration procedure, followed by scar tissue removal in July 2018. Most recently this past August, Pedroia underwent knee joint preservation surgery, an alternative to knee replacement.

Through his 14-year career in the majors, Pedroia has hit .299/.365/.439 with 140 homers, 394 doubles 725 RBIs while collecting four Gold Gloves and earning MVP honors in 2008, when he hit .326/.376/.493 with 17 homers and 83 RBIs.

Valdez, 28, made his major league debut for the Texas Rangers last season and had a 3.94 ERA in 11 relieve appearances. He was claimed off waivers by the Mariners from the Rangers in November.

ESPN's Joon Lee contributed to this report.