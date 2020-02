The Philadelphia Phillies played their spring training home opener on Sunday, and unveiled the new-look Phillie Phanatic.

Here's a full breakdown of the Phanatic's makeover, and the reason for the changes.

The Phillies defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-3, by the way. And the Phanatic proved that some things never change.

He has evolved, but clearly hasn't matured. pic.twitter.com/Tmo5jHNQOB — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 23, 2020

See? We told you so.