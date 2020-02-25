        <
        

          Marlins to host final of World Baseball Classic

          12:41 PM ET
          Associated Press

          MIAMI -- Next year's World Baseball Classic will be played in Taiwan, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami, with the Marlins hosting the semifinals and final along with half of the quarterfinals.

          The fifth edition of the tournament will be played from March 9-23 next year. There will be four groups of five teams. Those are the 16 participants in the 2017 tournament plus four qualifiers to be determined during a 12-nation tournament this March 13-25 at Tucson, Arizona.

          The U.S. won the tournament for the first time in 2017 following titles by Japan in 2006 and 2009 and the Dominican Republic in 2013.

