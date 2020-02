The Milwaukee Brewers have signed right-hander Freddy Peralta to a five-year contract extension, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

According to Passan, the deal is worth $15.5 million guaranteed and includes two club options.

Peralta was 7-3 with a 5.29 ERA in 39 appearances (eight starts) for the Brewers in 2019, when he made $564,600.

The 23-year-old Dominican is 13-7 in 55 career appearances with a 4.79 ERA, 211 strikeouts and 77 walks.