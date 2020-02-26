Boston Red Sox prospect Chih-Jung Liu, who arrived from his native Taiwan last week, is in quarantine as a precaution against the coronavirus.

The 20-year-old right-hander is in his hotel room in Fort Myers, Florida, and says he feels fine.

Liu wrote on his Facebook page that he's doing some weight training, getting in an occasional run and reading about the team online.

The coronavirus originated in China and has killed over 2,700 people worldwide. There are now more new cases of the virus outside China than inside the country, according to the World Health Organization. WHO declared a global health emergency last month.

A Red Sox spokesman told the Boston Globe that the team was using "an overabundance of caution" in having Liu in quarantine.

Liu is scheduled to be released from quarantine on Saturday if he doesn't show symptoms for the virus.