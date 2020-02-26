        <
          Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton (calf) may miss start of season

          New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton might miss the start of the season because of a strained calf.

          Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced Wednesday that Stanton has a Grade 1 strain in his right calf and will be out "a couple weeks."

          The Yankees open their season on March 26 against Baltimore, and Boone acknowledged that Stanton would be "up against it" to return in time for the opener.

          Stanton missed most of last season because of multiple injuries, appearing in just 18 games.

          Stanton, who was the 2017 National League MVP while with the Marlins, is the latest Yankee to be diagnosed with an injury this month, joining starting pitchers James Paxton (back) and Luis Severino (elbow).

