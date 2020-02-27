Los Angeles Angels pitcher Griffin Canning will undergo treatment on his sore right elbow before throwing again after an MRI on Thursday revealed chronic changes to the ulnar collateral ligament and acute joint irritation.

Canning is expected to throw after receiving treatment to see how his elbow responds, at which point the next step will be determined, a source told ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

Canning pitched two scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday and had discomfort after coming out of the spring training game, manager Joe Maddon said.

Maddon acknowledged his worry, saying Thursday, "He's had a history, so of course you're concerned."

Canning, a 23-year-old right-hander, went 5-6 with a 4.58 ERA last season before being shut down in August with elbow inflammation.

The Angels had expected that Canning, a second-round pick out of UCLA in 2017, would take a spot in the rotation this season.

"He's got a fabulous arm," Maddon said. "He's got a great future. We want him well."