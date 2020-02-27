Los Angeles Angels pitcher Griffin Canning will undergo an MRI on Thursday after experiencing soreness in his elbow, manager Joe Maddon said.

Canning pitched two scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday and had discomfort after coming out of the game, Maddon said.

Maddon acknowledged his concern, saying, "He's had a history, so of course you're concerned."

The 23-year-old right-hander went 5-6 with a 4.58 ERA last season before being shut down in August with elbow inflammation.

The Angels had expected that Canning, a second-round pick out of UCLA in 2017, would take a spot in the rotation this season.

"He's got a fabulous arm," Maddon said. "He's got a great future. We want him well."