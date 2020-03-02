        <
          Go behind the scenes with ESPN's MLB All-Access games

          play
          Mike Trout can hit a golf ball really, really far (0:18)

          Mike Trout shows just how strong he is as a sends a golf ball deep at Top Golf. (0:18)

          10:00 AM ET

            Fans will get a unique inside look at some of MLB's biggest stars and most popular teams during four "All-Access" telecasts of spring training games on ESPN. Special behind-the-scenes coverage will include players, managers and executives being miked up, in-game interviews and other features before and during the game broadcasts.

            Check back here for videos and other content from all the action.

            Monday: Angels vs. Cubs, 3 p.m. ET

            'Only in spring training' stories: Driving to the wrong park, practicing in khakis and more

            Joe Maddon opens up on leaving Cubs, returning to Angels

            Why the Angels are doing the right thing in holding back Ohtani

            How Bryant and Arenado are moving forward from trade rumors

            Tuesday: Red Sox vs. Yankees, 1 p.m. ET

            play
            1:14

            Judge is inspiring kids to be better leaders

            Yankees star Aaron Judge expresses how important his All Rise Foundation is to help inspire kids to be responsible in their communities.

            Yankees won't miss Luis Severino as much as you think

            What are rival teams saying about Mookie Betts trade? 'Boston did really well'

            Wednesday: Cardinals vs. Mets, 1 p.m. ET

            Same city, new team: Betances gets fresh start in Queens

            Is everyone sleeping on this year's Mets?

            Friday: Red Sox vs. Braves, 1 p.m. ET

            play
            1:04

            Verdugo meets his idol David Ortiz

            Alex Verdugo, fresh off of getting traded to the Red Sox, meets David Ortiz, who Verdugo models his game after.

            Braves are poised to take jump to superteam status

