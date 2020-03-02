Go behind the scenes with ESPN's MLB All-Access games

Mike Trout shows just how strong he is as a sends a golf ball deep at Top Golf. (0:18)

Fans will get a unique inside look at some of MLB's biggest stars and most popular teams during four "All-Access" telecasts of spring training games on ESPN. Special behind-the-scenes coverage will include players, managers and executives being miked up, in-game interviews and other features before and during the game broadcasts.

Monday: Angels vs. Cubs, 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday: Red Sox vs. Yankees, 1 p.m. ET

play 1:14 Judge is inspiring kids to be better leaders Yankees star Aaron Judge expresses how important his All Rise Foundation is to help inspire kids to be responsible in their communities.

Wednesday: Cardinals vs. Mets, 1 p.m. ET

Friday: Red Sox vs. Braves, 1 p.m. ET

play 1:04 Verdugo meets his idol David Ortiz Alex Verdugo, fresh off of getting traded to the Red Sox, meets David Ortiz, who Verdugo models his game after.

