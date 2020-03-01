        <
          Astros' Lance McCullers pitches for first time since Tommy John surgery

          1:54 PM ET
          ESPN

          The Houston Astros' Lance McCullers on Sunday pitched in a major league game for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018.

          The right-hander pitched two-thirds of an inning and didn't allow a run against the St. Louis Cardinals in West Palm Beach, Florida.

          He retired Kolten Wong on a ground out to begin the game, allowed a double by Paul DeJong and struck out Paul Goldschmidt. McCullers threw 16 pitches, 10 for strikes.

          McCullers last pitched in Game 4 of the 2018 American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox.

          He has said he is using spring training as a de facto rehab assignment and is slated to be the Astros' No. 3. starter behind Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke.

          The 26-year-old McCullers, an All-Star in 2017, is 29-22 in his major league career.

