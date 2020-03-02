Jessica Mendoza proclaims that this season will be a failure if the Dodgers fail to win the 2020 World Series. (0:38)

Reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger was a late scratch in the Dodgers' spring training lineup on Monday with side discomfort.

On Sunday, Bellinger took part in Albert Pujols' annual charity event held at Topgolf in Scottsdale, Arizona. MLB tweeted out video of Bellinger and Mike Trout launching golf balls.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday he did not believe that Bellinger's side soreness had anything to do with the golf swings. He said he expects Bellinger to return this week.

"It's really not a big deal," Roberts said. "Cody wants to play, there is no gain, it just makes no sense."