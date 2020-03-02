        <
        >

          Dodgers scratch Cody Bellinger with side soreness

          play
          How much pressure is on the Dodgers to win it all this season? (0:38)

          Jessica Mendoza proclaims that this season will be a failure if the Dodgers fail to win the 2020 World Series. (0:38)

          12:52 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger was a late scratch in the Dodgers' spring training lineup on Monday with side discomfort.

          On Sunday, Bellinger took part in Albert Pujols' annual charity event held at Topgolf in Scottsdale, Arizona. MLB tweeted out video of Bellinger and Mike Trout launching golf balls.

          Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday he did not believe that Bellinger's side soreness had anything to do with the golf swings. He said he expects Bellinger to return this week.

          "It's really not a big deal," Roberts said. "Cody wants to play, there is no gain, it just makes no sense."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices