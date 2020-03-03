Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke says Chris Sale won't make his Opening Day start and will start the season on the injured list. (1:53)

Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale is having an MRI on Tuesday after experiencing soreness in his elbow following his first live batting practice session.

Manager Ron Roenicke acknowledged concern as the team awaits the results, which will be sent to Dr. James Andrews for evaluation.

Sale, 30, saw Dr. Andrews last August after the seven-time All-Star was shut down for the season with elbow inflammation. Sale had a platelet-rich plasma injection at the time but avoided surgery.

Sale threw to batters Sunday for the first time since August, doing a full pregame routine with long toss and time in the bullpen and then 15 pitches on the mound.

He last faced hitters on Aug. 13, giving up five runs with 12 strikeouts over 6⅔ innings in a win at Cleveland. He was placed on the injured list and shut down with elbow inflammation, ending his worst season at 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts.

The Red Sox had already said that Sale will start this season on the injured list after he reported to camp with pneumonia.

Last March, the Red Sox signed Sale to a five-year, $145 million contract extension. The new deal starts this season and runs through the 2024 season. Sale will earn $30 million per year from 2020 to 2022 and $27.5 million in '23 and '24.