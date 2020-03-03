Tampa Bay Rays minor leaguer Garrett Whitley will miss considerable time with multiple facial fractures after being struck by a foul ball in the dugout Monday, manager Kevin Cash said.

Whitley is consulting specialists to determine his rehabilitation schedule, Cash said Tuesday, but the outfielder does not have any damage to his eye.

Whitley was struck by a foul ball off the bat of Orioles infielder Renato Nunez that shot into the Rays dugout. The ball bounced off the steps of the dugout and hit Whitley square on the right side of his face.

Whitley, who never lost consciousness, went to the hospital and was released Monday night.

He tweeted thanks to those who reached out on Monday.

Thank you to everyone who reached out with well wishes today. I truly appreciate every single one of you. — Garrett Whitley (@RealGWhit) March 3, 2020

Whitley, 22, was a first-round pick by the Rays in the 2015 draft. He spent the 2019 season with Tampa Bay's advanced A affiliate in Charlotte, batting .226 with 10 homers in 114 games.