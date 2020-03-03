Jesse Rogers explains why Christian Yelich's reported contract extension with the Brewers works for both Yelich and Milwaukee. (0:59)

Superstar outfielder Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers are deep into discussions on a contract extension expected to run nine years and be worth approximately $215 million, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Both sides believe that the deal, which will run through the 2028 season and includes a mutual option for the 2029 season, will get done, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Yelich would make $12.5 million in 2020 and $14 million in 2021 under terms of the existing deal, then a new seven-year extension worth $190 million would kick in, sources told ESPN.

The Athletic was the first to report that the two sides are close to an extension.

Christian Yelich: Last Two Seasons Christian Yelich has been one of the best hitters in baseball in the last two seasons. He and Mike Trout are the only players with an OPS over 1.000 in that time. MLB Rank BA .327 2nd OPS 1.046 2nd HR 80 3rd WAR 14.7 6th -- ESPN Stats & Information

Yelich, the 2018 National League MVP, won his second straight NL batting title last season.

The 28-year-old outfielder finished behind the Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger in 2019 MVP voting when Yelich hit .329 with 44 homers, 97 RBIs and an 1.100 OPS in 130 games. His season was cut short when he fouled a pitch off his right kneecap on Sept. 10, breaking it.

The Brewers plan to shift him from right field back to left field this season, creating a spot in right for newly signed Avisail Garcia. Yelich won a Gold Glove in left with the Miami Marlins in 2014.

In 2018, Yelich hit .326 with 36 homers, 110 RBIs and a 1.000 OPS in his MVP season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.