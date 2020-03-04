Ron Roenicke says the Red Sox want as many opinions as possible before determining how to proceed with Chris Sale's injury. (1:05)

The Boston Red Sox are waiting on one more medical opinion on Chris Sale's injured elbow before they make a decision on the ace pitcher's status.

Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke told reporters Wednesday that the team is still waiting to hear from renowned surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Roenicke stressed that the Red Sox "need to get this right" before determining how to proceed with Sale.

ElAttrache is the third medical expert to review the MRI on Sale's left elbow, along with surgeon Dr. James Andrews and the Red Sox's medical staff.

"We want as many opinions as we can," Roenicke said. "Dr. Andrews saw it and read the MRI. I don't want to comment on it until we get one more opinion."

Sale underwent the MRI on Tuesday after experiencing elbow soreness following his first live batting practice session.

Sale, 30, saw Andrews this past August after the seven-time All-Star was shut down for the season with elbow inflammation. Sale had a platelet-rich plasma injection at the time but avoided surgery.

Sale threw to batters Sunday for the first time since August and told the team of the soreness in his elbow Monday.

The Red Sox had already said that Sale would start the season on the injured list after he reported to camp with pneumonia.

Last March, the Red Sox signed Sale to a five-year, $145 million contract extension. The new deal starts this season and runs through the 2024 season. Sale will earn $30 million per year from 2020 to 2022 and $27.5 million in 2023 and 2024.