Mike Trout and Cody Bellinger show off their strength as they smash golf balls into orbit. (0:28)

Whose tee shot was better: Trout or Bellinger? (0:28)

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger on Wednesday declared himself "100 percent" and said he has returned to practicing with the team.

The reigning National League MVP said he took swings Wednesday and felt no issues with his back.

He was not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's spring training game against the Giants, but manager Dave Roberts said Bellinger would return against the A's on Thursday.

Bellinger said he simply had a "knot" in his back and was adamant he did not injure himself swinging at golf balls at Albert Pujols' annual charity event Sunday at Topgolf in Scottsdale, Arizona.

MLB had tweeted out video of Bellinger and Mike Trout launching golf balls.

Bellinger said he understands why there was speculation he hurt himself swinging a golf club, "but that wasn't the case."