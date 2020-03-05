The New York Yankees held a moment of silence for scout Kelly Rodman prior to their game Wednesday.

Rodman, who scouted amateur players in the Northeast for the Yankees, died Wednesday, the team announced on Twitter. She was one of a handful of full-time female scouts working for major league teams.

The New York Yankees mourn the loss of Kelly Rodman, a trusted scout and treasured member of this organization. Kelly was a huge part of our amateur scouting department & represented the Yankees with dignity and class while earning the admiration of countless people in the game. pic.twitter.com/upTn40aNGA — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 4, 2020

After playing softball collegiately at Eastern Connecticut State University, Rodman played in the North American Women's Baseball League in New England, which included playing internationally in the Dominican Republic, Japan and Canada.

Rodman attended Major League Baseball's school for prospective scouts in 2013 and joined the Yankees a year later as an associate scout. She was promoted in 2017.

"As a little girl, I think I always wanted to play baseball or be around the game," Rodman said last year when she was profiled by YES, the team's broadcast partner.

She said she fell in love with scouting during the three-week course, and that led to her becoming one of the few female scouts in the game.

"I've never been discouraged being a woman scout or, as I just like to say, scout," she said on YES. "I'm here to be a scout, to get the best players, to work in baseball, to do my thing."

In 2019, she was one of the team's representatives at the annual amateur draft.

She told YES that she was very proud to be a scout for the Yankees.

"It's about the people that take care of you, and for me that's the New York Yankees, and [that's] why I love them so much," Rodman said. "... I'm proud to be one of those baseball people."