New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hopes to play on Opening Day, but he is "frustrated" that doctors haven't determined the cause of soreness in the pectoral area near his right shoulder.

Judge said Thursday that he still needs to undergo more tests, telling reporters that sometimes he feels pain in his shoulder and other times he feels pain in his pectoral.

Judge said multiple tests he has already had "are coming back clean, so we're just trying to figure out what's going on."

Despite not playing yet in spring training and Opening Day being three weeks away, Judge is not ruling out playing in the Yankees' season opener against the Baltimore Orioles, saying he needs only about 30 at-bats to be ready.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday that Judge was feeling better despite the uncertainty of his status.

After winning the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year award, Judge was limited to 112 games in 2018 because of a broken right wrist and 102 games last year because of a strained left oblique.