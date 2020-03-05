The Boston Red Sox signed right-hander Collin McHugh to a one-year contract on Thursday and designated right-hander Hector Velazquez for assignment.

McHugh, 32, had spent the past six seasons with the Houston Astros and was 4-5 with a 4.70 ERA in 74 2/3 innings. He made 35 appearances, including eight starts.

He was dominant in 2018, when he went 6-2 with a 1.99 ERA in 72 1/3 relief innings.

Overall, he is 58-43 with a 3.95 ERA in 210 major league appearances, including 119 starts. Besides the Astros, he has also pitched for the New York Mets and Colorado Rockies in his eight seasons.

Velazquez, 31, made 34 appearances for the Red Sox last season, including eight starts, and went 1-4 with a 5.43 ERA.