Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner told reporters on Wednesday night that X-rays were negative on his left hand, which was hit by a pitch from Johnny Cueto in spring training.

Turner remained in the game against the San Francisco Giants and hit a two-run home run in the third inning. He left the game in the fourth inning.

"I'm all right," he told reporters, according to the Los Angeles Times. "There's a little bruise, but I should be fine. I've had worse."

In 2018, Turner suffered a broken left wrist when he was hit by a pitch in a spring training game. He ended up missing the first six weeks of that season.