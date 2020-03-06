PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Tim Tebow was reassigned to minor league camp by the New York Mets on Friday after going 2-for-13 in spring training with his first extra-base hit in four years.

The 32-year-old outfielder and former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback homered against Detroit's Alex Wilson on Feb. 25. He also had three walks.

Tebow has a .151 average (11-for-73) in four spring trainings with the Mets. After a three-year stint at quarterback in the NFL, he joined the Mets organization in late 2016. He hit .148 (4-for-27) with eight strikeouts during spring training in 2017, .056 (1-for-18) in 2018 and .267 (4-for-15) last year.

He batted .163 in 77 games last season at Triple-A Syracuse in his second straight injury-shortened season. He did not play after July 21 because he cut his left hand while fielding a ball in the outfield. Tebow hit .273 with six home runs, 14 doubles and 36 RBIs in 84 games for Double-A Binghamton in 2018, when his season ended July 18 because of a broken bone in his right hand.

New York also optioned left-handers Stephen Gonsalves and Thomas Szapucki to the minors along with right-handers Jordan Humphreys and Franklyn Kilome.

Right-handers Matt Blackham, Stephen Nogosek, Francisco Ríos and Nick Rumbelow were reassigned to minor league camp along with catchers Austin Bossart and David Rodríguez.