Los Angeles Angels right-hander Griffin Canning is expected to miss the start of the regular season as he continues to undergo treatment for right elbow discomfort, the team announced Friday.

The Angels said Canning will be reassessed in three to four weeks after undergoing "biological injections" on Friday to address the discomfort. An MRI last month had revealed chronic changes to the ulnar collateral ligament and acute joint irritation.

Los Angeles opens the regular season March 26 against the Houston Astros.

Canning, 23, went 5-6 with a 4.58 ERA last season before being shut down in August with elbow inflammation.