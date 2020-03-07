Cleveland Indians outfielder Oscar Mercado remains day-to-day after an MRI showed he has a mild left wrist sprain, according to the team.

Mercado suffered the injury while making a diving catch in an exhibition game Thursday against the San Francisco Giants.

Mercado, 25, is penciled in for a starting spot in the outfield this year. His versatility will allow manager Terry Francona to play him in any of the three outfield positions, but mostly in center.

Mercado batted .269 with 15 homers and 59 RBIs in 118 games last season.

