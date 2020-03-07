A stomach issue that prevented Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts from playing Friday is expected to keep him out of spring training games until at least Wednesday, manager Dave Roberts told reporters Saturday.

The problem first popped up Friday night, when Betts was scratched from playing against the Seattle Mariners about an hour before the game.

Roberts told reporters that the team believed it was related to something Betts ate.

Betts, who joined the Dodgers via trade from the Boston Red Sox last month, is making $27 million in 2020 before becoming an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The 27-year-old is 5-for-19 with one double and one RBI in seven spring training games.