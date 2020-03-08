Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander was pulled from his spring training start against the New York Mets after two innings Sunday and will undergo tests, the team said.

Verlander had been scheduled to pitch four innings. The team said manager Dusty Baker would address the media about Verlander's status after the game.

Though the Astros did not immediately disclose the matter of Verlander's ailment, the 37-year-old has been dealing with groin tightness for much of spring training.

After making his spring debut Tuesday in 2⅔ innings against the Cardinals, Verlander said that he thought the issue was behind him.

The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner faced nine batters Sunday, giving up three singles and striking out one.