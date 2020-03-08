Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was hit in the mouth by a fastball thrown by Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias in the bottom of first inning of a spring training game Sunday in Surprise, Arizona, and he left the field on a cart.

Calhoun was able to get to his feet, and he got onto the cart holding a towel to his face. The Rangers say he was taken to a Phoenix hospital for further evaluation.

Calhoun, who was selected by the Dodgers in the fourth round of the 2015 draft, was acquired by the Rangers in the 2017 trade that sent Yu Darvish to Los Angeles.

Last season, Calhoun set career highs in home runs (21), RBIs (48) and batting average (.269) in 83 games for the Rangers.