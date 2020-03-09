CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Philadelphia Phillies ace Aaron Nola was scratched from his scheduled start Monday against the New York Yankees due to the flu.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi said with an off day Wednesday, Nola may rejoin the team on Thursday. The date for Nola's next appearance is not clear.

"We've got to figure it out," Girardi said. "So much of it depends on how he feels."

The right-hander had been on track to start the Phillies' opener at Miami on March 26.

"It's something we're going to have to look at," Girardi said. "Does it get him off his day that he was suppose to pitch to start the season? Possibility. I don't know."

Girardi didn't rule out Nola making one fewer spring training start than originally planned.

Nola went 12-7 with a 3.87 ERA in 34 starts last season. He has a 53-35 mark over five big league seasons.