Major League Baseball remains committed to playing a full slate of spring training games and starting its regular season on time, but joined the NBA in closing locker rooms to media to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus, sources tell ESPN.

During a conference call with ownership Monday evening, the league continued forward with its plan to stay on schedule for a March 26 opening to the season, sources familiar with the call told ESPN. MLB acknowledged that its tack could change at any time and tasked teams with drawing up contingency plans -- including the possibility of playing games in alternate locations should the virus strongly affect a particular metropolitan area, sources said.

The closure of clubhouses to media will be temporary, sources said, and will be replaced by press conferences. Further access to players will be possible, but they will be advised to keep a 6-foot distance from reporters during interviews.

The NBA will likewise shut its locker rooms to all nonessential personnel, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst reported Monday, and the NHL is expected to install a similar strategy.

Additionally, MLB plans to develop and distribute industrywide travel standards for nonplaying personnel, sources said. For the near future, it could severely restrict international travel for scouts, who often travel to Japan and Korea as well as the Dominican Republic.

Nippon Professional Baseball, the top league in Japan, on Monday postponed the opening of its season, which was scheduled for March 20.