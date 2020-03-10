Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is returning to New York to have additional tests on an injury to his side, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Monday, according to Newsday.

"Michael tweaked his side catching a fly ball in the wind during a game a couple of days ago," Van Wagenen said. "We will provide updates when we have more information."

Conforto already had an MRI, but the Mets wanted him to undergo additional testing by Dr. David Altchek, the team's medical director.

The 27-year-old Conforto hit .257 with 33 home runs, 90 runs scored and 92 RBIs in 151 games for New York last season.