New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto has a right oblique strain, putting his status for Opening Day in jeopardy.

"Too early to know," Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters Tuesday when asked whether Conforto will be ready for the March 26 opener against the Washington Nationals.

"We're gonna back him off here from activities the next couple of days and then reassess him next week."

Conforto tweaked his side catching a fly ball in the wind during a spring training game over the weekend. He returned to New York and was examined by team medical director Dr. David Altchek, leading to the diagnosis of the oblique strain.

Conforto, 27, batted .257 with 33 home runs, 90 runs scored and 92 RBIs in 151 games for New York last season.