Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech made an impressive return from Tommy John surgery with a 1-2-3 inning Tuesday in a spring training game against the Texas Rangers.

According to reporters present in Glendale, Arizona, Kopech's first four pitches were clocked over 100 mph. Kopech, ranked as the No. 16 overall prospect in Major League Baseball by ESPN's Kiley McDaniel, retired Eli White and Isiah Kiner-Falefa on groundouts and struck out Greg Bird.

Kopech hadn't pitched in a major league game since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018.

Kopech is known for his high-velocity fastball, but he has said he's now more comfortable with his secondary pitches and is "focused on pitching rather than throwing."

The White Sox acquired Kopech in 2016 from the Boston Red Sox in the blockbuster Chris Sale trade. The 23-year-old right-hander made four starts for the White Sox in 2018, going 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA.