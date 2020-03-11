Cleveland Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco does not have structural damage in his sore pitching elbow.

The Indians announced Wednesday that an MRI confirmed that Carrasco is "dealing with mild right elbow inflammation."

Carrasco had an anti-flammatory injection and will not throw for a few days.

The 32-year-old Carrasco missed three months last season battling chronic myeloid leukemia. He appeared in 23 games and went 6-7 with a 5.29 ERA.

He came to camp looking to regain the form that saw him win a league-leading 18 games in 2017 and 17 the next season.