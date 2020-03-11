Johnny Cueto will start on Opening Day for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 26, manager Gabe Kapler told reporters Wednesday.

The Dodgers have already announced that ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw will be their starter for the game.

This will mark Cueto's first time starting the opener for the Giants. The veteran right-hander missed most of last season recovering from the Tommy John surgery he had in 2018.

This won't be his first Opening Day start, however. He started four straight openers for the Cincinnati Reds from 2012 to 2015.

Cueto, 34, has struggled in three spring training starts, posting a 12.79 ERA in 6 1/3 innings pitched.

The two-time All-Star is 126-87 with a 3.35 ERA in 12 major league seasons.