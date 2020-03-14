NBA great Charles Barkley, who is awaiting the results of a coronavirus test he had after feeling ill, spent significant time with members of the Los Angeles Angels on March 2.

Barkley, who did not appear on TNT's "Inside the NBA" on Tuesday, revealed he was self-isolating after not feeling well on a trip to New York, and he said he had been tested for the virus.

On Thursday, Barkley told ESPN's Pedro Gomez in a text: "Still in quarantine waiting results."

Before the New York trip, Barkley was with the Angels on March 2 in Mesa, Arizona, for a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs.

Angels GM Billy Eppler told ESPN on Friday the team was aware of reports on Barkley's test for the virus.

"It was March 2 and to this point none of our players or staff have reported any fever or symptoms associated with the virus," Eppler said. "We will await further instructions from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and Major League Baseball."